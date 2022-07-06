'I feel numb': Chatham grandpa celebrates lotto win

A 74-year-old Chatham grandfather is celebrating his biggest lottery win ever.

Homer Martin matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the June 3 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

Homer, a father of four and grandfather of five, says he has won smaller prizes in the past, but nothing this big.

"I went back to the same store I purchased my ticket – when I scanned it, I was in total disbelief," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

The retiree plans to put his winnings toward a vacation and share with his children.

“It’s amazing. I feel numb,” Homer said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on McNaughton Avenue in Chatham.