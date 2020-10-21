WINDSOR, ONT. -- A surge in demand for the flu shot during the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a backlog of Windsor-Essex residents waiting for the vaccine.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit urged residents on Monday to get their seasonal flu shot emphasizing the importance of protecting yourself against COVID-19 and influenza.

“I’ve been looking for a flu shot for a couple days,” says resident Bonnie McKay

She says she’s called several pharmacies in Windsor to book an appointment to no avail.

“I want to get it because I myself am high risk,” McKay says. “I live with a senior. I work with children and I’m riding the city bus every day and we’re in the middle of a pandemic!”

She says she wants the flu shot promptly because she doesn’t want to get sick.

“I feel safer with it," she says. "I know it works. I’ve had one for the last five, six years and they really work for me.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen so much interest in the flu shot as I have this year,” said Tim Brady, owner and Pharmacist of Brady’s Drug Store in Belle River and The Town of Essex.

Brady tells CTV News upwards of 250 people are currently on a waiting list for the shot.

“If you can’t get it at your first pharmacy, keep trying, we’re trying to get everybody in as quick as we can," he said.

Brady is also Vice-Chair of the Ontario Pharmacists Association and says his first batch of vaccines went quickly, noting more should be delivered to replenish stocks by Oct. 25.

“Give your pharmacy that you’re going to go to a call," he said. "Some places are setting up appointments just because of the social distancing and everything, we don’t want a whole bunch of people at the same time, having people wait in lines is not a good idea.”

Province-wide distribution of the vaccine will continue in the coming weeks, with officials saying additional doses of the vaccine will be purchased if necessary.