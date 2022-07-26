'I couldn’t wait to tell someone!': Amherstburg grandmother wins $100,000 playing ENCORE

'I couldn’t wait to tell someone!': Amherstburg grandmother wins $100,000 playing ENCORE

Marguerite Langlois, 72, of Amherstburg, Ont. with her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Ont. (Courtesy OLG) Marguerite Langlois, 72, of Amherstburg, Ont. with her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Ont. (Courtesy OLG)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver