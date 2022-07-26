'I couldn’t wait to tell someone!': Amherstburg grandmother wins $100,000 playing ENCORE

An Amherstburg grandmother is now $100,000 richer after saying yes to ENCORE.

Marguerite Langlois, 72, matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the June 27 daily grand draw to win.

Langlois said she first checked her winning numbers online and couldn’t believe her eyes. So she waited until the store opened to have the ticket validated.

“I couldn’t talk – that was my first reaction,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I tried to call my husband, but the line was busy, so I called my son. I couldn’t wait to tell someone!”

The mother of three and grandmother of six said she plans to help out her loved ones with the money.

“I want to help my grandson with his baseball training and help the other grandchildren with their education,” she concluded,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Downtown Espresso Café on Dalhousie Street in Amherstburg.