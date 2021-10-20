'I called Donna right away': Southwestern Ontario sisters celebrate $100,000 lotto win

Windsor, Ont. -

Two southwestern Ontario sisters are making plans to spend their lotto earnings after winning $100,000 with Encore.

Mary Ann Sherman of Leamington and Donna Urbantke of London matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Sept. 25, 2021 ONTARIO 49 draw to win $100,000.

Sherman said when she checked their ticket online, she thought they won a Free Play, then she thought it was $10, until she kept matching numbers. “I called Donna right away to tell her! I was happy, happy, happy!” smiled Mary Ann.

“I was shocked! It’s still unbelievable. I don’t think I’ll believe it until I see the money in my bank account!” said Donna.

Mary Ann said she is looking forward to purchasing a new set of golf clubs and saving the rest for her future. Donna plans to have her house painted and invest her share of the win. “I also want to plan a trip to the Cayman Islands and Antigua when it’s safe,” said Donna.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Real Canadian Superstore on Talbot Street in Leamington.