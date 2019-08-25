

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





The Detroit River has again played host to the annual Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Hydrofest.

But this year the event also served as a reminder of the special relationship between the countries on either side of the waterway.

The camaraderie between Canadians and Americans was on full display.

The three-day event has proven to be a chance for Canada's representatives to continue to keep that very important relationship strong.

The mingling of Canadians and Americans in Detroit is a near perfect backdrop for Canada's consul general in the region, Joe Comartin, to press Canada-U.S. relations.

“Part of my role is to continue to foster that relationship,” says Comartin.

He represents Canada in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky and used the event to stress the importance of trade between the two countries.

There is about $300-million in surface trade a day just between the Windsor-Detroit border.

“Sure we have some frictions, but it's one that we need to continue to foster and press as much as we can to expand it,” Comartin says.

Organizer Mark Weber says the sport shows the special bond still exists between not only Canada and the U.S., but Windsor and Detroit where the automotive sector helped give rise to hydroplane boat racing.

“Half the competitors are from Canada. We even have competitors from New Zeleand…so, its multi-continent. And we have a lot of good friends up in Canada that we race against on a regular basis.”

The races on the Detroit River have been running for 103 years and Comartin sees a bright future for the next century on both sides of the river.

“Our relationship between our two countries is unparalleled in the world. it has been since the war of 1812."