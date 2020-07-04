WINDSOR, ONT. -- After additional testing, a staff member at Huron Lodge who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has since been cleared, the City of Windsor says.

Following confirmation that the employee’s second and third rounds of testing came back negative, outdoor visits at the city-run long term care home will resume.

“We thank our families and residents for their patience and understanding during this unprecedented time,” a news release from the city states. “The health, safety and wellbeing of the residents and staff is, and always will be, the number one priority.”

The City of Windsor reported Tuesday an asymptomatic staff member at Huron Lodge received a positive COVID-19 swab result.

As a result of the positive test, outdoor family visits were immediately suspended to “mitigate any potential risks to residents and staff,” while allowing for investigation by health care professionals.

The city says the investigation by health officials confirmed Huron Lodge did not qualify for outbreak status.