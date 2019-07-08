

CTV Windsor





The construction project that has snarled traffic for months on Huron Church Road in Windsor is on track to be completed by the end of the week.

Dwayne Dawson, the city's executive director of operations, says all lanes and traffic signals will be open and working by July 12.

Dawson says persistent spring rain delayed the project past its original July 1 completion date, but is happy overall with how the project panned out.

The city used $3 million from the provincial government's Connecting Links program to help fund the $5.5-million project.

Dawson tells CTV News the city is again applying to the program for grant funding to help pay for the next phase of Huron Church rehabilitation from Malden Road to Pool Avenue. Construction could begin next year should the city receive grant approval.

Over the next few days, crews will finish landscaping work in the median and ensure traffic signals are working.

Dawson adds there will also be intermittent lane closures to remove temporary pedestrian crossing locations.