Huron Church backed up due to IT issues, another intersection reopens
Another intersecting street has reopened partially on Huron Church Road, but traffic is backed up Thursday afternoon due to IT issues at the Ambassador Bridge.
Windsor police say northbound traffic on Huron Church is backed up due to IT issues. Southbound traffic on Huron Church is heavy due city workers on site. As a result, east and west bound traffic off Huron Church are also experiencing traffic delays. Police are on scene directing traffic.
Dorchester Road at Huron Church is now open for eastbound traffic after a protest last month. Due to a construction project, vehicles are currently prevented from travelling westbound.
Three access points along Huron Church are still barricaded to prevent pop-up protests - College Avenue, Girardot Street and Millen Street.
Police say northbound traffic on Huron Church Road is for bridge traffic only.
Several intersecting roads were closed by police after an injunction on Feb.11 to clear a week-long blockade by a group protesting COVID-19 mandates. The Windsor-Detroit crossing was temporarily closed from Feb. 7 - Feb. 13 as a result of the traffic interruptions.
Police have slowly been reopening the streets crossing Huron Church. Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire told CTV News the process is going faster than expected, but couldn’t give a timeline for complete reopening.
