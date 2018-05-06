

Windsor, CTV Windsor





It was a good day to take a walk for a great cause.

Hundreds participated in the city's "Walk So Kids Can Talk" on Sunday.

The 17th annual event took place in 37 cities across the nation, including the gathering at Windsor’s Optimist Memorial Park.

The walk raises funds for Kids Help Phone. It is Canada's only national, 24-hour bilingual and anonymous counseling service. Children and youth can access the service by phone or on the web, receiving both counselling and referrals.

Much of the revenue needed to maintain the service is raised through the annual walk.