Hundreds run together in Windsor for women shelter's first Run With Her event

The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families' first Run With Her 5K event brought a sold-out crowd of runners together Sunday in Windsor.

The run, which took place at McHugh Park in Windsor, was capped at 300 people.

Executive Director Lady Laforet said the event marks the shelter's first sanctioned run, in partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart.

She added the shelter has operated from its current location in downtown Windsor for about a year now and has recently seen a "dramatic increase" in its health supports for women.

"Things like this support our efforts to get help boxes and harm reduction-based vending machines in the community," said Laforet. "Our harm reduction worker will also have their wages covered through programs like this. So this is about frontline work to support women in the community."