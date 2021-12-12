Hundreds of teddy bears hit the ice at WFCU Centre
The annual teddy bear toss was held during the Windsor Spitfire game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Source: Windsor Spitfires)
Windsor, Ont. -
Stuffed animals were flying from the stands at Saturday night’s Spitfire game in support of Sparky’s Toy Drive.
It was a successful teddy bear toss at the WFCU Centre.
Hundreds of teddy bears were thrown on the ice and rounded up by volunteers.
There’s still time for those who weren’t at the game to support the toy drive by dropping a new, unwrapped toy to any fire hall in Windsor.