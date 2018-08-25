

CTV Windsor





The Gordie Howe International Bridge received overwhelming support at the Conservative Party convention in Halifax, according to the Windsor-West Conservative Electoral District Association.

A spokesperson says, “hundreds of Conservative signatures” confirm coast-to-coast support of the project.

Cameron Adamson says the delegates recognize the economic and trade importance of Windsor in general and the Gordie Howe Bridge in particular.

The bridge is expected to be completed in 2022

The Conservative Party convention wraps up Saturday with the national council election.