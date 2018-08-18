Hundreds of Ontario patients did not get proper dose of drugs, agency says
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 11:14AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 18, 2018 2:01PM EDT
The agency that oversees cancer care in Ontario has found that hundreds of patients did not receive full doses of their drugs because of issues with how the medications were administered.
Cancer Care Ontario says more than a thousand people were affected, and fewer than 10 needed additional treatment as a result.
But the agency says the matter has prompted the updating of guidelines for hospitals on how such drugs should be administered.