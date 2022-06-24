Hundreds of ketchup-filled ‘Frenchsicles’ handed out in Leamington, Ont.

Hundreds of ketchup-filled ‘Frenchsicles’ handed out in Leamington, Ont.

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver