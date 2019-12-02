TORONTO -- It was a messy day on southern Ontario roads yesterday as police reported hundreds of collisions, two of which were fatal.

Emergency officials said one person died and at least 15 were sent to hospital in Kingston after a pileup on Highway 401 involving between 30 and 40 vehicles.

Another woman died in the Niagara Region after her Jeep collided with a truck.

Provincial police are urging drivers to slow down after reporting roughly 400 crashes in the Greater Toronto Area alone.

High winds and ice buildup also led to power being knocked out for tens of thousands of people across the province.

In Windsor, milder temperatures helped prevent the roads from being slippery, but visibility was reduced due to light flurries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 2, 2019. With files from CTV Windsor.