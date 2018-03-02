

Hundreds of Hydro One customers in Essex County were left in the dark after snow moved through the region Thursday night.

Hydro One is reporting several outages across the county affecting more than 1,000 customers.

The biggest outage is in the South Woodslee area with nearly 500 customers affected.

Hydro One says an estimated restoration time for the outages is set at 4 p.m. Friday.