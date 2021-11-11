Hundreds gather for Remembrance Day in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

Many Windsor-Essex residents are honouring local veterans with Remembrance Day events across the region.

Hundreds gathered for an in-person ceremony at the Windsor Cenotaph on Thursday morning.

Here’s a listing of various Remembrance Day events and activities in Windsor and Essex County.

The City of Windsor partnered with the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee (WVMSC), local military representatives, Windsor Police Service, and performing artists for its Remembrance Day program. Remembrance Day at the Windsor Cenotaph in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 11, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Representatives of the WVMSC, wreath bearers, and government officials attended the downtown Windsor cenotaph for the outdoor service.

The traditional “fly over” by historical aircraft went ahead as normal.

The city welcomed spectators this year, but asked residents to respect social distancing and wear masks to help protect vulnerable guests from COVID-19.

CTV Windsor carried a livestream of Thursday’s ceremony at the downtown Windsor cenotaph.CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell will have a full report on CTV News at 6.