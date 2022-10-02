Hundreds attend unsanctioned homecoming parties near university

Unsanctioned homecoming parties near the University of Windsor kicked off Saturday night despite warnings from police.

Hundreds of people attended the gatherings on Randolph Avenue between Wyandotte Street West and Union Street.

So far, police have not reported any disturbances, but did discourage people from going.

They say large unsanctioned gatherings can be disruptive and pose significant safety risks.

No roads were closed, but officers were active in the area.