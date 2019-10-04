

CTV Windsor





More than 300 people are said to have attended a rally Thursday night in support of the proposed mega hospital in Windsor-Essex.

The rally was put on by the group “42 Forward – Our New Hospital” which supports the County Road 42 location for the hospital.

Guests were invited to complete petition cards supporting the hospital location to be delivered to the Ontario Legislature.

The group is a relatively new grassroots movement that says they are the silent majority supporting the new hospital location.

That is in contrast to the group CAMPP, the Citizens for an Accountable Mega Hospital Planning Process, which is appealing the city's zoning of the land for the new acute care facility.

Thursdays event at the Signature Tribute Events Centre on Dougall Avenue was designed raise support for the proposed location ahead of a hearing at the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal on Oct. 8th.