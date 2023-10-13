Hundreds attend Palestinian solidarity rally at Windsor riverfront
Hundreds of people gathered at Windsor’s riverfront Thursday night for a rally billed as a show of solidarity with Palestinians caught in the crossfire of the war between Israel and Hamas.
The protest was organized by the Palestinian Solidarity Group (PSG) at the University of Windsor, a self-described “student-led initiative that aims to support and promote the basic rights of Palestinians.”
The crowd built beneath the Great Canadian Flag before 6 p.m., with many carrying Palestinian flags, signs of protest or wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh.
A lot of the people in attendance said they have family in Gaza and said this has been a challenging week for them.
“It’s been really tough, sitting and not being able to know what’s going on,” said 17-year-old Amir Aldraiti. “It’s been really hard.”
Rasha Zaid, another in the crowd, saying she’s been in a fog most of the week.
“I’m not able to comprehend what’s happening because we are able to hear the missiles while we are talking to our family on the phone and it’s just been heartbreaking,” she said.Zaid said the conflict doesn’t require Windsorites to pick a side between Israelis and Palestinians.
“Look at it from a human perspective instead of picking and choosing sides,” she said. Adding, that one can instead focus on looking into the situation for themselves.
“Take it upon yourself on your own to educate yourself,” Zaid said.
After gathering, the protestors marched through the downtown streets to city hall.
According to Windsor police, there was one arrest associated with the rally but did not provide further information as to the nature of the charges.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
DEVELOPING A teacher dies and 2 people are wounded in a stabbing in a French school. Terrorism is suspected
A man armed with a knife killed a teacher and wounded two others on Friday at a high school in northern France, an attack being investigated as potential terrorism.
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
When Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
DEVELOPING Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms
Israel's military told some 1 million Palestinians on Friday to evacuate northern Gaza and head to the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order applying to almost half the population ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack
Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.
DEVELOPING Canada's Supreme Court majority rules against federal impact assessment law
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled against the federal government's impact assessment law.
Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach
Less than a month before Hamas fighters blew through Israel's high-tech "Iron Wall" and launched an attack that would leave more than 1,200 Israelis dead, they practised in a very public dress rehearsal.
Canadians in Gaza can't reach evacuation flights, call for the government to step up
The Canadian government has answered calls to evacuate its civilians trapped in the Israel-Hamas war, sending planes to transport citizens out of Tel Aviv — but the lack of evacuation plans for those in the blockaded Gaza Strip has left trapped Canadians feeling desperate.
DEVELOPING Live updates on Day 7 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate Friday ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning they received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza within 24 hours.
Kitchener
-
'Many sleepless nights': Search continues for missing vulnerable Ont. man
It’s been five months since Nathan, a vulnerable man with down syndrome, was reported missing from Toronto, and his family admits they’ve been having a hard time.
-
Police release video of Conestoga Mall theft
The video, which appears to be from the store’s security camera, shows eight people walk into the nearly empty business and begin to rip phones from the display tables.
-
London, Ont. doctor trapped in Gaza volunteers at hospital, urges entry of medical aid
Bader, 47, arrived in Gaza less than two weeks before Hamas militants crossed through Israel’s highly fortified separation fence and killed over 1,300 Israelis in a brutal rampage.
London
-
London, Ont. doctor trapped in Gaza volunteers at hospital, urges entry of medical aid
Bader, 47, arrived in Gaza less than two weeks before Hamas militants crossed through Israel’s highly fortified separation fence and killed over 1,300 Israelis in a brutal rampage.
-
Province pledges $51.6 million to replace Regina Mundi
The provincial government has announced $51.6 million in funding to replace Regina Mundi College in south London.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 22
Here's what you need to know before day 23 of the Nathaniel Veltman alleged terror-motivated murder trial.
Barrie
-
Truck with raised bed hits overpass, closes lanes on GTA highway
Multiple highway lanes have been closed after a dump truck with a raised bin crashed into a bridge in Markham early Friday morning.
-
Local synagogues overwhelmed by community support in light of Israel-Hamas war
Amidst the devastation in Israel over the last few days, one rabbi in Simcoe County says the community support has been overwhelming.
-
Ontario family scammed $3,500 trying to rent cottage on Facebook
An Ontario family says they were scammed out of nearly $3,500 after trying to rent a cottage through Facebook Marketplace.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario family scammed $3,500 trying to rent cottage on Facebook
An Ontario family says they were scammed out of nearly $3,500 after trying to rent a cottage through Facebook Marketplace.
-
Former nun, 97, charged in historical sexual assaults at northern Ont. residential schools
A 97-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges involving sexual assault allegations at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 70s.
-
Sudbury teacher guilty of misconduct for inappropriate relationship with students
A now former teacher in Sudbury has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the Ontario College of Teachers.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa parents told Movati is closing its childcare service this fall
Ottawa parents who rely on childcare at Movati have been told the popular gym is shutting down childcare services.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 13-15
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
With any luck, there won't be rain on Friday the 13th
According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for clouds and a small chance of showers in the morning.
Toronto
-
Truck with raised bed hits overpass, closes lanes on GTA highway
Multiple highway lanes have been closed after a dump truck with a raised bin crashed into a bridge in Markham early Friday morning.
-
Increased police presence around the GTA today amid tensions over Israel-Hamas war
There is a heightened police presence around the GTA this morning a day after Toronto police said that they would be boosting their visibility around the community in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Ontario family scammed $3,500 trying to rent cottage on Facebook
An Ontario family says they were scammed out of nearly $3,500 after trying to rent a cottage through Facebook Marketplace.
Montreal
-
Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests
Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.
-
Canadians in Gaza can't reach evacuation flights, call for the government to step up
The Canadian government has answered calls to evacuate its civilians trapped in the Israel-Hamas war, sending planes to transport citizens out of Tel Aviv — but the lack of evacuation plans for those in the blockaded Gaza Strip has left trapped Canadians feeling desperate.
-
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
Atlantic
-
Teenager, 15, charged with manslaughter following death of 11-year-old boy: N.B. RCMP
A 16-year-old teenager has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 11-year-old boy in Shippagan, N.B. last year.
-
Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces, while the price of diesel increased in Nova Scotia.
-
A tiny solution to a major housing crisis in Halifax
According to Halifax Mayor Mike Savage, a planned $9.5 million dollar affordable tiny home community, to be built in Lower Sackville, N.S., is an example of finding a creative solution to tackle an important housing problem.
Winnipeg
-
Security concerns heightened in Winnipeg's Jewish, Palestinian communities
Increased security measures are in place in Winnipeg amid the escalating Israel-Gaza war as the Jewish community says a former Hamas leader has called for 'a day of mobilization' around the world.
-
'They see people as dollar signs': Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol warn human smuggling cases have spiked
Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol agents say cases of human smuggling have spiked this year, with nearly 250 people trying to cross illegally.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms
Israel's military told some 1 million Palestinians on Friday to evacuate northern Gaza and head to the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order applying to almost half the population ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian struck by CTrain near City Hall station
A pedestrian was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after they were hit by the CTrain on Thursday night.
-
1 person in life-threatening condition after Thursday evening shooting in northeast Calgary
Police are on the scene of a shooting at 16 Avenue and 36 Street early Thursday evening.
-
Alberta rules out Quebec pension model despite promise to wait for public feedback
Finance Minister Nate Horner says if Alberta abandons the Canada Pension Plan to run its own stand-alone fund, it will not adopt Quebec’s model, which mandates optimizing returns while also investing in the province.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada's Supreme Court majority rules against federal impact assessment law
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled against the federal government's impact assessment law.
-
Alberta rules out Quebec pension model despite promise to wait for public feedback
Finance Minister Nate Horner says if Alberta abandons the Canada Pension Plan to run its own stand-alone fund, it will not adopt Quebec’s model, which mandates optimizing returns while also investing in the province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and mild...but gusty
The mild streak continues through the weekend. Daytime highs in the mid teens for the next few days in Edmonton (a handful of degrees above average).
Vancouver
-
B.C. the best place in Canada to experience Saturday's solar eclipse
Make sure not to sleep in on Saturday, British Columbians. We’re in the best location in Canada to view a partial solar eclipse coming to the Americas on the morning of Oct. 14.
-
Police presence ramps up at B.C. synagogues and community centres after global call for action by former Hamas leader
Rabbi Harry Brechner says a gift of flowers -- from a non-Jewish woman -- to his synagogue Wednesday triggered deep emotions.
-
Volunteers and search and rescue teams not giving up search for beloved Whistler senior
At least 50 volunteers are showing up every day to help find Whistler, B.C. resident Robert McKean.