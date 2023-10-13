Windsor

    • Hundreds attend Palestinian solidarity rally at Windsor riverfront

    Hundreds of people gathered at Windsor’s riverfront on Oct, 12, 2023, for a rally billed as a show of solidarity with Palestinians caught in the crossfire of the war between Israel and Hamas. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Hundreds of people gathered at Windsor’s riverfront on Oct, 12, 2023, for a rally billed as a show of solidarity with Palestinians caught in the crossfire of the war between Israel and Hamas. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

    Hundreds of people gathered at Windsor’s riverfront Thursday night for a rally billed as a show of solidarity with Palestinians caught in the crossfire of the war between Israel and Hamas.

    The protest was organized by the Palestinian Solidarity Group (PSG) at the University of Windsor, a self-described “student-led initiative that aims to support and promote the basic rights of Palestinians.”

    The crowd built beneath the Great Canadian Flag before 6 p.m., with many carrying Palestinian flags, signs of protest or wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh.

    A lot of the people in attendance said they have family in Gaza and said this has been a challenging week for them.

    “It’s been really tough, sitting and not being able to know what’s going on,” said 17-year-old Amir Aldraiti. “It’s been really hard.”

    Rasha Zaid, another in the crowd, saying she’s been in a fog most of the week.

    “I’m not able to comprehend what’s happening because we are able to hear the missiles while we are talking to our family on the phone and it’s just been heartbreaking,” she said.Zaid said the conflict doesn’t require Windsorites to pick a side between Israelis and Palestinians.

    “Look at it from a human perspective instead of picking and choosing sides,” she said. Adding, that one can instead focus on looking into the situation for themselves.

    “Take it upon yourself on your own to educate yourself,” Zaid said.

    After gathering, the protestors marched through the downtown streets to city hall.

    According to Windsor police, there was one arrest associated with the rally but did not provide further information as to the nature of the charges.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Warning: Graphic

    Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack

    Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates on Day 7 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate Friday ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning they received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza within 24 hours.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News