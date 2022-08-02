Humidex values high 30s to mid 40s in Windsor-Essex

Humidity will play a large factor in the forecast this week in Windsor-Essex.

On Wednesday, humidex values are expected to be in the mid 40s before a greater chance of rain in the later part of the week starting Thursday.

Tuesday: Clearing this morning. High 28. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low 17.

Wednesday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 34. Humidex 45. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday: Sunny. High 34.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.