Advertisement
Humidex to reach 30C in Windsor-Essex
Published Wednesday, October 6, 2021 8:03AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 6, 2021 8:05AM EDT
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says the humidex will make it feel like 30 Celsius in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday.
The forecast is cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. It will be partly cloudy in the evening with a low of 16C.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the rest of the week and long weekend:
- Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 21.
- Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
- Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.
- Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
- Saturday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
- Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
- Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.
RELATED IMAGES