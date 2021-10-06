WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says the humidex will make it feel like 30 Celsius in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday.

The forecast is cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. It will be partly cloudy in the evening with a low of 16C.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the rest of the week and long weekend:

  • Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 21.
  • Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
  • Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.
  • Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
  • Saturday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
  • Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.
  • Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
  • Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.
  • Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.