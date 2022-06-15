Humidex expected to exceed 40 degrees in Windsor-Essex Wednesday

Much of southern Ontario is under a heat warning for Wednesday with a few regions, including Windsor-Essex, also being warned of air quality.

Humidex values for Wednesday are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

Under the statement, high levels of air pollution are possible today due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality.

According to Environment Canada, today's hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations in the area.

People may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Wednesday: Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 33 except 25 near Lake Erie. Humidex 45 except 37 near Lake Erie. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 23.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing in the afternoon. High 31 except 24 near Lake Erie. Humidex 37. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday: Sunny. High 29.

Saturday: Sunny. High 22.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 33.