

CTV Windsor





Volunteers will be at intersections across Windsor and Essex County for a major fundraiser.

Strays on Street Corners is one of the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society's largest fundraisers of the year.

The volunteers are collecting donations from drivers and handing out shelter newspapers, similar to the Goodfellows style campaign in the winter.

The fundraiser runs Thursday through Sunday.

Money goes towards animals in need in the community.