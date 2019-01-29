

CTV Windsor





Dangerously cold temperatures in the forecast have prompted officials in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent to remind all pet owners to keep their animals safe.

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society encourages all pet owners to consider bringing their pets indoors and making them part of the family.

If it’s a behaviour issue that is preventing an animal from being brought inside, the humane society behaviour staff says they would be happy to offer advice or assistance.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

A frigid arctic air mass and strong winds will result in wind chill values of -30 Celcius to -35 Tuesday night through to Friday morning.

Overnight low temperatures between -20 and -25 degrees combined with winds gusting between 50 and 70 km/h will result in wind chill values in the range of -30 to -35.

The law requires that all dogs who live outside be provided with an insulated shelter, fresh water, and food, regardless of the weather conditions.

Even with these standards being met, the expected temperatures this week can still be dangerous, even for pets used to being outdoors.

If your pet is injured or killed by the cold you can be charged under provincial law, with penalties of up to two years in prison and/or a fine of up to $60,000 upon conviction.

In Chatham-Kent, animal control officials have received 10 calls within the last three days about animals being left out in the cold.

Chatham-Kent's Responsible Animal Ownership By-law states, "No person shall allow an animal to remain outdoors during extreme weather, except for brief walks or brief periods of exercise, unless the animal has access to an animal enclosure that will adequately protect the animal from the elements."

If you have concerns about pets being left in the outdoors, you can call Animal Control at 226-996-9969 or Chatham-Kent Police at 519-352-1234 and you can also call the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society at 519-966-575.

Conditions should improve Friday as milder air moves into the region.