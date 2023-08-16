Human trafficking investigation in Leamington leads to multiple arrests

Essex County OPP have arrested multiple people following an investigation of human trafficking in Leamington.

In January 2023, Essex County OPP Crime Unit, began an investigation from information that contained details of human trafficking. Throughout the course of the investigation, several suspects were identified.

As a result of further investigation, the Essex County OPP Crime Unit, have arrested six individuals without incident.

A 27-year-old Leamington resident has been further charged with:

Traffick in Persons CC S.279.01

Material benefit resulting from Trafficking in Persons CC S.279.02(1)

Material benefit from sexual services (living off the avails) CC S.286.2(1)

Procuring CC S.286.3(1)

Assault CC S.266

A 20-year-old Sarnia resident has been further charged with:

Traffick in Persons CC S.279.01

Material benefit resulting from Trafficking in Persons CC S.279.02(1)

Material benefit from sexual services (living off the avails) CC S.286.2(1)

Procuring CC S.286.3(1)

A 34-year-old Windsor resident has been further charged with:

Traffick in Persons CC S.279.01

Material benefit resulting from Trafficking in Persons CC S.279.02(1)

Material benefit from sexual services (living off the avails) CC S.286.2(1)

Procuring CC S.286.3(1)

A 40-year-old Leamington resident has been further charged with:

Traffick in Persons CC S.279.01

Material benefit resulting from Trafficking in Persons CC S.279.02(1)

Material benefit from sexual services (living off the avails) CC S.286.2(1)

Procuring CC S.286.3(1)

A 25-year-old Leamington resident has been further charged with:

Traffick in Persons CC S.279.01

Material benefit resulting from Trafficking in Persons CC S.279.02(1)

Material benefit from sexual services (living off the avails) CC S.286.2(1)

Procuring CC S.286.3(1)

Advertising sexual services CC S.286.4

A 24-year-old Leamington resident has been further charged with:

Traffick in Persons CC S.279.01

Material benefit resulting from Trafficking in Persons CC S.279.02(1)

Material benefit from sexual services (living off the avails) CC S.286.2(1)

Procuring CC S.286.3(1)

Advertising sexual services CC S.286.4

All of the accused persons were held for a bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

If you have any information about crimes in your area, please contact your local police service or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.