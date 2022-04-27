Human remains found in Kingsville: OPP

Essex County OPP say an excavation crew has found human remains in Kingsville.

Officers attended the location around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, for the report of human remains found by workers in the area.

The scene was secured and OPP are working in conjunction with the Regional Coroner's Office and a Forensic Anthropologist.

“Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety,” say police.

The investigation is in the early stages and more information is expected to be released when it becomes available.