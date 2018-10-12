Human remains discovered near Ambassador Bridge
Windsor police say human remains were discovered during some excavation work on October 12, 2018. ( Peter Langille / AM800 News )
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, October 12, 2018 4:28PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 12, 2018 6:50PM EDT
Windsor police say human remains have been discovered near the Ambassador Bridge.
Police say the call came in before 3 p.m. Friday and it was in the location of an archeological dig off of Riverside Drive West.
The discovery was made during some excavation work.
Investigators say the remains appear to be old.
An anthropological coroner will be sent pictures to make the official determination.