Huge fire in Wallaceburg causes $500,000 in damage
A fire at 21 Arnold St. in Wallaceburg destroyed an industrial building on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Scott Ramey / Twitter)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, December 30, 2017 11:25AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 30, 2017 11:30AM EST
An industrial fire in Wallaceburg caused $500,000 in damage Friday evening.
Three crews responded to the blaze at 21 Arnold Street, the abandoned H&B Factory, around 7 p.m.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one building, but there was also damage to a house on the property. Fire officials say they were able to save $100,000 in property.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Nobody was injured in the blaze.
The H&B Factory, specialized in Louisville Slugger baseball bats, hockey sticks and golf clubs.
This fire comes the same day as a townhouse blaze in Wallaceburg caused $70,000