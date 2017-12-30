

CTV Windsor





An industrial fire in Wallaceburg caused $500,000 in damage Friday evening.

Three crews responded to the blaze at 21 Arnold Street, the abandoned H&B Factory, around 7 p.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one building, but there was also damage to a house on the property. Fire officials say they were able to save $100,000 in property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

The H&B Factory, specialized in Louisville Slugger baseball bats, hockey sticks and golf clubs.

This fire comes the same day as a townhouse blaze in Wallaceburg caused $70,000