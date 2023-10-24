WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Howard Avenue closure in Amherstburg to last 9 months

    The intersection of County Road 9 (Howard Avenue) and County Road 10 (Middle Side Road) is closed for bridge rehabilitation work in Amherstburg, Ont. (Source: Town of Amherstburg) The intersection of County Road 9 (Howard Avenue) and County Road 10 (Middle Side Road) is closed for bridge rehabilitation work in Amherstburg, Ont. (Source: Town of Amherstburg)

    An intersection in Amherstburg is expected to be closed for about nine months.

    The intersection of County Road 9 (Howard Avenue) and County Road 10 (Middle Side Road) will be closed for bridge rehabilitation work, according to the County of Essex website.

    The signed detour route will run from County Road 8 to County Road 11 to County Road 18.

