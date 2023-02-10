How you can protect your grandma or grandpa from a 'grandparent scam'

Eighty-three-year-old Mavis Julian was simply going about her day when her home phone rang – on the other line: someone claiming to be her beloved granddaughter was inconsolable.

“She said ‘Grandma?’ and I don’t know what it was, but she had a very shaky voice and sounded just like her,” Julian says.

“She said, ‘I really need to talk to somebody, I’ve got a problem and I don’t want anybody to know.’”

The caller told Julian that her voice might sound a little different because she was sick, but she was in a car accident with a friend and responding police officers found drugs in the car.

What Julian didn’t initially realize, was that she was being fleeced by fraudsters.

The phone call Julian received checks all the boxes of what’s commonly known as a “Grandparent Scam” – a variation of an emergency scam.

Typically, the scam sees a senior get a phone call from a caller either claiming to be their grandchild or someone calling on behalf of them.

The caller will say the grandchild needs money as soon as possible – either to cover bail, lawyer fees, hospital fees, etc.

They’ll really play up the urgency of the situation – playing on the love between a grandparent and grandchild and getting them to act while worked up, moving money before their sense of reason kicks in.

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, last year saw $9.2 million lost to such scams.

“Even the most discerning person can get caught up in the moment and send money and that’s really unfortunate,” says Const. Terry Seguin of the LaSalle Police Service.

Seguin says local reports of the scam seemed to ramp up last summer – with some seniors swindled out of thousands of dollars.

He says the best way to prevent you or a loved one from falling victim is to increase awareness.

The scammers thrive on a veiled need for secrecy – but if you stop, think and double-check you might determine what’s really going on.

“They’ll make up a scenario where you have to keep it a secret and that you can’t tell anybody or the grandchild will say ‘please don’t tell mom and dad about this,’” Seguin explains.

“The best thing that you can do is call your grandchild or call the parents and you’re going to quickly find out the grandchild is fine at home or at a friends house.”

For Julian, questioning the circumstances potentially saved her thousands of dollars.

She didn’t recognize the name of the so-called friend her fake granddaughter mentioned.

“I said ‘is this a scam?’ and they hung up immediately,” she says.

Now hoping others can be made aware of how these scammers work, hoping it can save them from falling victim as well.