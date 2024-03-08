WINDSOR
    How will less ice impact the Great Lakes?

    Ice coverage in Goderich, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Ice coverage in Goderich, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    The unusually warm winter has left little to no ice on the lakes.

    According to the Great Lakes ice tracker, coverage fell to just three per cent in the middle of February.

    Normally 40 per cent of the lakes are covered during that time.

    Scientists are working to understand how iceless winters could affect the freshwater system, which is the world's largest.

    They believe the changes could lead to more algae blooms, beach erosion and more evaporation, resulting in lower lake levels.

