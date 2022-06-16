How this homeless man in Windsor has been coping with the heat

With the exception of a backpack which contains two pieces of ID, a few clothes and some instant coffee mix, Michael David Mosten says his only possession is a bicycle — a much-needed tool to escape the heat.

"Public libraries, government buildings, use their computer. That's how I've been coping," said Mosten, adding he also asks neighbours if he can spray himself with their hose or take a quick dip in their pool for 10 seconds.

Much of southern Ontario has been under a heat warning since Wednesday morning with a few regions, including Windsor-Essex, also being warned of worsening air quality.

The temperatures have made an already difficult situation for the homeless that much worse.

For Mosten, who said he has been homeless for exactly 144 days, shaded areas of downtown Windsor have not been enough to give him a reprieve from the heat.

That's why he's been using his bike to visit different homeless shelters in the core that are handing out free water. But space, he added, is a challenge.

"I would like to see additional funding going towards the Mission," said Mosten. "The Salvation Army's too small ... They need a proper facility. That way, they can help a lot more people."

"I would like to see additional funding going towards the Mission," said Mosten. "The Salvation Army's too small ... They need a proper facility. That way, they can help a lot more people."

He's calling for more donations from the public toward these types of facilities. But in the interim, he said the City of Windsor needs to open more cooling stations.

"I ride around. I try to find a shady spot. We have some water pads that I go to — but I'm 46 years old. Forty-six and six-year-olds don't really mix. I'd look like a weirdo going there."

Currently, the City of Windsor has made community centres, public libraries and the Homelessness and Housing Hub at the former Windsor Water World building available for people to cool down.

At the Downtown Mission, the increased demand that the shelter sees during the winter months is not something that's replicated during hot weather events, according to executive director Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin.

While the shelter — which recently moved to its new location on 875 Ouelette Avenue — has a capacity of about 84 people, the Mission is currently seeing between 70 and 75 people.

Those numbers, she said, indicate that while many feel they need to use the shelter to escape the cold, many of those same people feel the heat isn't as bad.

"I think people have a sense that it's not that bad. So they try to make due by being at a park, perhaps, or by the river," said Ponniah-Goulin.

"So you're often going to find people who are outside on the street on a very, very hot day when they shouldn't be on that pavement, which is obviously attracting even more heat."

The Mission's new location on Ouellette Avenue also helps people stay cooler, compared to its previous home on Victoria Avenue, she added.

"The dining hall here is on the main floor. That, too, is a little bit better. It's cooler. It's not damp like it was when we were in the basements previously."

As for Mosten, he said his biggest challenge of experiencing homelessness has been finding a safe place to sleep every night.

"Homelessness is a feeling. It's a feeling of terror. It's a feeling of non-security," he said.

"I work two jobs and I'm homeless. I don't choose to be homeless."

But Mosten's time on the streets, he said, is expected to end in less than two weeks as he looks to secure a new place to live.