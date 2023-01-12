How Lakeshore residents can have their say on draft greenhouse rules

The Town of Lakeshore has released a draft set of bylaws aimed at mitigating resident concerns over commercial greenhouses.

The topic, highly debated through the municipality over the past year or so – with the clock ticking on a moratorium allowing any such operations.

Residents have expressed concerns over perceived light pollution, odor and wear and tear on infrastructure noted in neighbouring communities where such greenhouses have set up shop – even passing around a petition to demand an outright ban.

In December, council opted not to ban but instead draft strict bylaws to address concerns.

A draft of those proposed by-law amendments were sent to council Tuesday – and can be found online here.

Highlights of the proposed by-law amendments include:

Measures to mitigate lighting, odour, traffic, and other adverse effects.

Limiting potential greenhouses around urban areas.

Setback and buffer requirements designed to protect adjacent properties and sensitive land uses.

Prohibitions on stockpiling waste and use of well water, as well as requirements for detailed waste management plans and fertigation water recycling.

Prior to permitting large-scale greenhouse developments, Lakeshore would also seek:

A regional stormwater study to identify a common release rate on the various watersheds.

A stormwater discharge quality monitoring program.

A municipal financial impact analysis.

"The proposed amendments are the product of a lot of hard work, significant community consultation, and a Council dedicated to acting on feedback from citizens,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

“The presentation of these draft by-laws gives us another opportunity to hear from our communities to ensure their concerns have been addressed and negative impacts are minimized as we move forward.”

Lakeshore residents now have the chance to look through the draft amendments and voice their opinion before council considers final approval in February.

The draft amendments to Lakeshore’s Official Plan and Zoning By-law are available for review online at Lakeshore.ca/GreenhouseStudy.