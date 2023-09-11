Housing corporation shows off Windsor’s first affordable housing development in decades

While residents have been getting cozy inside a state-of-the-art building on Windsor’s east side since spring, government officials and members of the public had their first chance to see inside Monday.

The building at 3100 Meadowbrook Ln. features 145 units, including low-income, subsidized, and senior living.

Cynthia Summers, Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation, said 78 per cent of the building’s units are already rented – including 100 per cent of the affordable units.

“The most important thing to celebrate today is that Meadowbrook has become an integral part of our neighbourhood,” she said. “A vibrant and welcoming community that our tenants and their families now proudly get to call home.”

Susan Currie is one of those who call the building home, having moved into her unit in July. She said she’s thrilled to live there.

"It’s the best place I've ever lived in Windsor,” Currie said.

3100 Meadowbrook Ln.’s grand opening was attended by a number of politicians, including Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Paul Calandra, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Minister Fraser said the building serves as a good example for future housing starts – particularly ones with affordable spaces.

“What I love about this building is it doesn't create some ghetto for low income families to live in so they're segregated from the rest of the community,” he said. “It recognizes that everyone has a place in our community."

Rent for the affordable units in Meadowbrook Place ranges between $300 to $900, while market-rate three-bedroom units max out at around $2,300.