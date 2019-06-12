House heavily damaged after fire in Chatham-Kent
Firefighters responded to the blaze on O'Neil Street in Chatham, Ont., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Courtesy CK Fire Department / Twitter)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 4:06PM EDT
Damage appears to be extensive after a house fire in Chatham-Kent.
Firefighters responded to the blaze on O'Neil Street in Chatham on Wednesday.
Neighbours were being asked to close their windows and doors due to the amount of smoke.
Officials say everyone got out of the house safely.
There is no cause or damage estimate at this time.