House fire under investigation on Parent Avenue
Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 400 block of Parent Avenue on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (_OnLocation_ / Twitter)
An investigation is underway after a house fire on Parent Avenue on Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 400 block of Parent Avenue around 2 a.m.
Flames could be seen in the second floor window of the home.
Damage is estimated at $250,000.
Fire officials say there were no injuries and no people displaced.
The scene has been turned over to Windsor police.