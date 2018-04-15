House fire on Parent Avenue causes $75K in damage
Fire crews were on scene at a house fire on Parent Avenue in Windsor on Sunday, April 15, 2018. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, April 15, 2018 3:22PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 16, 2018 12:32PM EDT
Windsor fire officials say a house fire at Parent Avenue caused $75,000 in damages.
Chief Fire Prevention Officer, John Lee says the fire started in the crawlspace under the water heater and spread to the main floor on Sunday afternoon.
Fire officials say the residents were out of the home when fire crews arrived.
Two dogs were rescued.
The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined.