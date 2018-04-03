

CTV Windsor





Windsor fire fighters had their hands full on Josephine Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

A fire broke out in the upper unit of this duplex.

When trucks rolled up to the scene, heavy smoke was pouring from the second floor and attic area.

Crews battled high heat and rain while dousing the flames.

They say the owner was using a torch during renovations, and the cause is listed as accidental.

The damage estimate is at $140,000.