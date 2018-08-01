House fire investigated in Maidstone
Tecumseh fire officials are investigating a house fire in Maidstone on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 10:51AM EDT
Tecumseh fire officials are investigating a house fire in Maidstone.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at 9440 Service Road around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Nobody was hurt in the fire.
Officials say they had to open the roof to get at the fire underneath.
No cause or estimated damage yet.