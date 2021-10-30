House fire in Wheatley causes $350K in damages

Windsor, Ont. -

There were no injuries in a Wheatley house fire that caused the home to collapse and led to an estimated $350,000 in damages overnight Saturday.

Crews from three Chatham-Kent fire stations responded to the blaze around 1:55 a.m.

Fire officials say the home was fully involved and collapsed shortly after one crew arrived.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the two story home, protecting barns and equipment nearby.

Chatham-Kent police were also on scene and contacted the homeowner who was not home at the time of the fire.

Officials say heavy equipment is being brought in to assist with extinguishing the fire.

The cause is undetermined with an estimated loss of $350,000.

There were no injuries reported.

Stn 20 Wheatley, Stn 19 Tilbury & Stn 17 Merlin responded to structure fire at 1293 4th Concession Line #wheatley just before 2am Saturday morning. No Injuries. Cause is undetermined. Damages 350K. — Chatham-Kent Fire (@ckfiredept) October 30, 2021

Space heater safety reminder

As the weather gets cool, Chatham-Kent fire is taking the time to remind residents planning to use portable space heaters to take precautions.

Officials say to keep portable electric space heaters at least three feet (one metre) away from people and anything that can burn.

Use a heater with an auto shut-off if it tips over and always unplug and turn off heaters when going to bed or leaving the house.