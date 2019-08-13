

CTV Windsor





A Wallaceburg family managed to get out safely after a fire broke out in their home.

Chatham-Kent fire officials say this is the second house fire in the last 4 days where working alarms have alerted families to get out safely.

Damage is estimated at $120,000.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 1123 Elgin St. around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived on scene to a fully engulfed structure fire with hydro wires down across the street. The crews quickly brought the fire under control while Entegrus secured the downed power lines.

The family was already outside the home when crews arrived on scene. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.