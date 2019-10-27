WINDSOR -- A fire late Friday night has caused $10,000 in damage to a home in Tilbury, Ont.

Fire crews from Merlin and Tilbury were called to the home on Mint Line around 11:30 p.m. for a kitchen fire.

The lone occupant of the home was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Officials say the fire was caused by cooking left unattended.

Public Educator Whitney Burk said in a statement, unattended cooking is the number one cause of fires in Canada, “Best practice is to always remain in the kitchen while cooking, especially when cooking at high temperatures.”

There were working smoke alarms in the home.