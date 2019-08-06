

CTV Windsor





A Chatham home sustained $150,000 in damage after a fire Tuesday morning.

Crews from station one and two responded just after 10:30 a.m. to reports of heavy smoke coming from a home at 240 Park Ave. East.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and quickly extinguished the fire – however not before extensive interior and exterior damage.

There were no injuries and a Chatham-Kent Fire Service investigator has ruled the fire to be accidental.

Investigators say the home was equipped with working smoke alarms.