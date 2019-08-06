House fire in Chatham causes extensive damage but no injuries
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019
A Chatham home sustained $150,000 in damage after a fire Tuesday morning.
Crews from station one and two responded just after 10:30 a.m. to reports of heavy smoke coming from a home at 240 Park Ave. East.
Firefighters arrived within minutes and quickly extinguished the fire – however not before extensive interior and exterior damage.
There were no injuries and a Chatham-Kent Fire Service investigator has ruled the fire to be accidental.
Investigators say the home was equipped with working smoke alarms.