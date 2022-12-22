Hotel employee threatened with knife

A Chatham-man is charged after threatening someone with a knife, according to police.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a disturbance at the Holiday Inn in Chatham where they say they learned a man went into the hotel and allegedly threatened a staff member with a knife.

Police say the man left before they got there but was found not far away.

When he was arrested, he reportedly identified himself with a false name.

The 25-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and obstructing police.