Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare revises vaccination policy for guests, lifting some visitation restrictions

Windsor, Ont. -

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) is revising its vaccination policy to require all designated care partners and visitors show proof they are fully vaccinated.

HDGH launched a vaccinate or asymptomatic test policy that applies to designated care partners (DCP) and visitors allowing either a negative test or proof of vaccination, however, starting next month all DCPs and guest will need to provide proof of vaccination.

As of Monday, Nov. 22, all DCPs and visitors entering any HDGH location must provide proof of being fully vaccinated (showing 14 days have passed since their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine) along with a valid picture health card.

This means that proof of a negative PCR test result that was previously used by unvaccinated DCPs and guests will no longer be accepted, HDGH says, exceptions to the policy will be made on a case-by-case basis.

“As a healthcare provider you have come to know and trust in Windsor-Essex, it is our responsibility to ensure the safety of our patients, staff, physicians and individuals entering the HDGH campus,” explains Janice Kaffer, president and CEO, HDGH. “Our staff and physicians have worked incredibly hard through this pandemic and together with vaccines, masking, testing and physical distancing, we can combat this virus but it takes each of us to do our part.”

Regardless of vaccination status, anyone entering HDGH will be required to wear hospital provided PPE. No patient or client will be denied entre or care due to vaccination status, the hospital says.

HDGH will also be lifting its previous restrictions limiting the number of guests a patient could have at the same time. Effective Nov.22, patients will not be limited on the number of guests visiting at a given time.

Visiting hours will remain in place: