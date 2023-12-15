Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare moves to targeted masking on Dec. 18

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is stepping up its masking protocols next week as cases of common respiratory illnesses, such as RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), COVID, and influenza, are on the rise in the region.

Effective Monday, Dec. 18, HDGH will be moving to targeted masking.

Targeted masking requires everyone – employees, physicians, and visitors – to wear a hospital issued mask when within two metres of a patient or client. This applies to all inpatient and outpatient programs.

“As a healthcare organization it is our duty to do our part in containing these illnesses and preventing them from impacting the vulnerable populations we serve as much as possible,” said a news release from HDGH. “We must lean on our learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic and, when appropriate, apply measures that have been proven to be effective in preventing the spread of illness. These proven measures include increased hand hygiene, accepting appropriate vaccinations, and wearing masks.”

Targeted masking will continue during and after the holidays to aid in reducing the spread of illness throughout this season of gathering.

To further prevent the spread of illness, HDGH is asking that visitors do not visit the hospital if they are experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness and patients and clients should reschedule any appointments if the same applies.