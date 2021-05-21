WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada forecasting a High of 31 C on Friday. Wind becoming gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon. High 31 except 24 near Lake Erie. Low of 19 C.

For Victoria Day weekend, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 30 C. Low 19.

On Sunday, cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High of 29 C. Low of 15 C.

A mix of sun and cloud for your Monday morning commute. A 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 24 C. Low 16.

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers for the next couple of days.

Wednesday, High of 27 C. Low of 11 C.

Thursday High of 18 C.