Hot temperatures continue in Windsor-Essex for one more day
Environment Canada is calling for another hot day in Windsor-Essex.
Tuesday will be sunny with wind becoming southwest 30 km/hr gusting to 50 this morning. High 33C except 25C near Lake Erie. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.
As for tonight, it will be clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then 40 per cent chance of showers before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Wind southwest 30 km/hr gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low 22C.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region due to the hot and humid air. Cooler air is expected to arrive on Wednesday.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
- Wednesday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 24. Humidex 31. UV index 6 or high. Wednesday night..clear. Low 9C.
- Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20. Thursday night..clear. Low 8C.
- Friday..sunny. High 22. Friday night..clear. Low 12C.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14C.
- Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24. Sunday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 14C.
- Monday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25C.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In major blow, EU bans imports of most Russian oil
In the most significant effort yet to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine, the European Union agreed to ban the overwhelming majority of Russian oil imports after tense negotiations that exposed the cracks in European unity.
Hot summer temperatures, big storms to sweep much of Canada, Weather Network predicts
Seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of the country will offer Canadians a chance to enjoy the summer, but predictions from a prominent national forecaster warn the humidity could welcome a rather stormy few months.
Queen's jubilee draws protests and apathy in Commonwealth
After seven decades on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II is widely viewed in the U.K. as a rock in turbulent times. But in Britain's former colonies, many see her as an anchor to an imperial past whose damage still lingers.
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
U.S., Canadian regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries
U.S. and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Agency of Canada released a joint statement regarding illnesses in Minnesota, California and Canada.
Bank of Canada expected to jack up interest rates as inflation persists
Experts predict the Bank of Canada will likely announce another major interest rate boost Wednesday as it tries to rein in runaway inflation.
Former Canadian navy officer found guilty of sexual assault aboard historic navy tall ship
A retired Canadian navy officer has been found guilty of assault, sexual assault and uttering threats against a young female cadet aboard a navy sailboat more than a decade and a half ago.
Never-before-seen footage of young Queen released ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne, a new documentary has shared previously unseen footage of the early days of Queen Elizabeth II, several years before her coronation.
When could a verdict be reached in Depp-Heard trial?
The jury in the trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will head back into deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has spawned widespread attention in media and online. CTVNews.ca spoke to legal analysts about where the case goes from here.
Kitchener
-
'Nick was my friend, I would never try to stab him': Accused takes the stand in Guelph murder trial
One of the two brothers charged in relation to the death of Nick Tanti is taking the stand in his own defense; the other has had one of his charges dropped.
-
Proposal for 26-storey condo building made to Kitchener council
A proposal for a 26-storey condo tower, as well as two mid-rise buildings standing at four and six stories, was made by the Zehr Group at a Monday night meeting.
-
Pride crosswalk vandalized in Ingersoll
A video has been released of a Pride crosswalk in Ingersoll being vandalized over the weekend. It's just the latest incident, targeting the LGBTQAI+ community in Oxford County, over the last few weeks.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Four London men travel on risky mission inside Ukraine
Four men from London, Ont. ranging from 34 to 58 years of age, say it’s their hearts that are behind a mission to war-torn Ukraine.
-
'I heard this catastrophic shattering': Multiple bus shelters damaged in London
The London Transit Commission is once dealing with a rash of incidents where the glass in bus shelters have been smashed out.
-
16-year-old Londoner facing impaired driving charges after weekend crash
A 16-year-old youth from London, Ont. is facing multiple impaired driving charges after a car crash in the city’s south end early Saturday morning, according to police.
Barrie
-
Angus suspicious package investigation a 'misunderstanding:' OPP
Motorists contended with significant delays through Essa Township due to a "suspicious package" police investigation.
-
Man carrying loaded gun on Barrie street arrested after chase, police say
Officers in Barrie arrested an allegedly armed man after a short foot chase early Sunday morning.
-
Police fatally shoot dog attacking officer in Orillia: OPP
Ontario's watchdog is investigating an incident in Orillia that left two people with serious injuries and a dog fatally shot.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Highway 11 closed between Latchford, Temagami
Highway 11 is closed in both directions between Latchford and Temagami Tuesday morning following a crash, police say.
-
It's no scam – the CRA wants their CERB back
If you received COVID-19 benefit money from the Canada Revenue Agency but weren't sure if you qualified for it, be warned that the tax man is coming.
-
U.S., Canadian regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries
U.S. and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Agency of Canada released a joint statement regarding illnesses in Minnesota, California and Canada.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa offering clearer picture of restoration for remaining customers
Hydro Ottawa has restored its online power outage map to provide a clearer picture to the remaining customers waiting for their power to be restored this week.
-
Power goes back out for thousands in west end
Just moments after Hydro Ottawa provided an update on progress restoring power following the May 21 storm, thousands of customers in Stittsville and Kanata lost power.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
Toronto
-
More than 125,000 Ontarians requested mail-in ballots for Thursday's election
Elections Ontario says it has sent significantly more mail-in ballots to voters this time around.
-
Three boys charged in separate pellet gun incidents at Toronto high schools
Three teenage boys were arrested after two victims were shot with pellet guns inside Toronto high schools within hours of each other on Monday.
-
Judge to give instructions to jury Tuesday in Jacob Hoggard sex assault trial
A Toronto judge is set to give her instructions to the jury today in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
Montreal
-
Years of media leaks from Quebec anti-corruption squad came from its director, watchdog concludes
A steady drip of media leaks that derailed a high-profile corruption trial came from the very investigator looking into the corruption, according to Quebec’s police watchdog.
-
2 homes hit as gunshots ring out in Riviere-des-Prairies
Montreal police is investigating after shots were fired in a residential neighbourhood in Riviere-des-Prairies.
-
Teen in hospital after stabbing in LaSalle
A 19-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed during an altercation in Montreal's LaSalle borough.
Atlantic
-
Man, 19, charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed in Yarmouth
A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly choked and stabbed a woman in Yarmouth, N.S.
-
First RCMP supervisor of N.S. mass shooting describes miscue in containing the killer
The Mountie who led the early response to the Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Monday that his plans to block the killer's escape were thrown off by a subordinate's 'misunderstanding' and a crush of competing duties.
-
'Lost confidence': Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry resumes amid public backlash
The Mountie in charge of the RCMP's initial response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia began testifying before an inquiry Monday, but the public has been barred from listening.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead, two others in hospital after car crashes into tree: Winnipeg police
One woman is dead and two other people are in unstable condition after a car crashed into a tree on Monday.
-
How much rain fell in southern Manitoba over the past 24 hours?
As southern Manitoba continues to be hit with heavy rain, a number of communities received more than 50 mm of rain over the last 24 hours.
-
Overland flood warning expanded as more rain is set to hit southeastern Manitoba
An overland flood warning that was issued on Sunday has been expanded in Manitoba as parts of the province prepare to see up to 75 millimetres of rain over the next 48 hours.
Calgary
-
Alberta firearms community critical of federal handgun freeze
Members of Calgary's firearms community said the federal government was missing the point with new restrictions announced Monday that they say will undermine their business.
-
Teen in need of medical care missing from Alberta Children's Hospital
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as the search continues for a teenage patient missing from the Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
Deadline arrives for Calgary Police Service members to remove 'thin blue line' patch
Calgary Police Service members must remove the 'thin blue line' patch from their uniforms.
Edmonton
-
Travis Toews ends speculation, first to register for UCP leadership contest
Treasury Board president and Finance Minister Travis Toews is the first official candidate in Alberta's United Conservative Party leadership contest.
-
Favored Avs meet resurgent Oilers in Western Conference finals
The Colorado Avalanche were expected to reach this stage of the postseason, but the Edmonton Oilers weren't a favorite to make it to the Western Conference finals.
-
Electricity rebates for Albertans could arrive in July, gas tax decision not made yet
Nearly three months after Jason Kenney committed to electricity rebates for Albertans, the government is taking heat from the NDP for not paying up yet.
Vancouver
-
'That sounds disgusting': Disturbing allegations at B.C. undercover police training course
Astonishing allegations of misconduct have surfaced about the behaviour of police during a training program for undercover officers held in downtown Vancouver earlier this month.
-
'It’s COVID plus': B.C.’s pandemic death toll under renewed scrutiny
British Columbia had more excess deaths than any other province in the first year-and-a-half of the pandemic, according to a new analysis renewing scrutiny of just how many of those deaths were due to COVID-19.
-
B.C. fans mourn death of popular Punjabi singer, call for inquiry
Millions around the world are mourning the death of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known as Sidhu Moose Wala, a popular Punjabi singer who rose to fame after making music in Canada.