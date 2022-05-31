Hot temperatures continue in Windsor-Essex for one more day

Environment Canada is calling for another hot day in Windsor-Essex.

Tuesday will be sunny with wind becoming southwest 30 km/hr gusting to 50 this morning. High 33C except 25C near Lake Erie. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.

As for tonight, it will be clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then 40 per cent chance of showers before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Wind southwest 30 km/hr gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low 22C.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region due to the hot and humid air. Cooler air is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada