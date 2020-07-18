WINDSOR, ONT. -- Another scorcher is expected in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent throughout the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the area as a hot and increasingly humid air mass will continue to affect the region until at least Monday.

There may be some heat relief on Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures.

Daytime high temperatures are forecasted between 31 to 24 C and overnight lows of 21 to 24 C with a humidex in the 40s Saturday and Sunday and in the 30s Monday.

Environment Canada warns that hot and humid air can bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the air quality health index nearing the “high risk category.”

People should be on the watch for the effects of heat illness as well, Environment Canada says.

A heat warning is issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Some symptoms include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Those who are working outside should be taking regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

Environment Canada also reminds people to never leave pets or people inside a parked car.